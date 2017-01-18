Home » Local » Neshoba County Extension Services Private Applicator Training

Neshoba County Extension Services Private Applicator Training

MSUNeshoba
Posted on by Mina Mooney

The Neshoba County Extension Services meeting room will host training to certify private pesticide applicators in use of restricted-use pesticides on Monday, January 30 at 4 pm. There is a $20 registration fee, payable on the day of the class.

In order to purchase restricted-use pesticides you must successfully complete the Private Applicator Training Class and obtain a Private Applicator Card.

If you need to obtain your Private Applicator Card or if your card has expired or is about to expire, then you should attend this training. Pre-register by calling the Extension Service office at 601-656-4602.

 

 

 

 

 

