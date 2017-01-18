Neshoba County Extension Services Private Applicator Training

The Neshoba County Extension Services meeting room will host training to certify private pesticide applicators in use of restricted-use pesticides on Monday, January 30 at 4 pm. There is a $20 registration fee, payable on the day of the class.

In order to purchase restricted-use pesticides you must successfully complete the Private Applicator Training Class and obtain a Private Applicator Card.

If you need to obtain your Private Applicator Card or if your card has expired or is about to expire, then you should attend this training. Pre-register by calling the Extension Service office at 601-656-4602.