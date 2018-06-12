Neshoba County Fair Late Night Entertainment

Mississippi’s Giant House Party, the Neshoba County Fair, July 27- August 3, 2018. The 2018 NCF late night band entertainment has been announced.

Friday, July 27 – Southbound

Saturday, July 28 – US

Tuesday, July 31 – PinniShook

Wednesday, August 1 – Class Reunion

Thursday, August 2 – the band “90’s County Party Band”

Friday, August 3 – Jason Miller Band

The Fair has the state’s only sanctioned horse races, petting zoos, arts and crafts, political speakers, and more. Tickets are $40 for a season pass or $15 for a day pass. Children nine and under get in free of charge.