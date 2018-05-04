Neshoba County family loses home to fire

A home was heavily damaged by fire and smoke Saturday in Neshoba County. A home in the Coldwater Community caught fire just after 5:00 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at 13245 CR 404 to heavy flames coming from inside the structure.

The owner of the home, Jannie Burks Moore says the fire started in the bedroom. Moore says firefighters stated that electrical wiring caught fire inside the wall of the home.

The family lost everything in the fire including all personal belongings. An account for donations has been set up for the Moore family at Regions Bank in Philadelphia.

Moore said she is thankful that no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Moore stated at the time of the fire the family was volunteering at a fish fry for their community church.

The family is in need of size 12 women’s clothing and size 30/34 and 38/36 men’s clothing. If you have clothing that you would like to donate, please call 601-504-1227.