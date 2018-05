The Neshoba County Vegetable Growers will host a farmers market on Saturday, May 12, 2018, 8 am -1 pm, at the Depot in downtown Philadelphia. Early spring vegetables, Choctaw Produce Mobile Market, Beaverdam tomatoes, cottage industry food vendors, artisan crafts and gifts will be available just in time for Mother’s Day. For more information, contact MSU Extension in Neshoba County: 601-656-4011.