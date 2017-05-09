Neshoba County General Hospital Celebrates Hospital Week

National Hospital Week, May 7 – 13, celebrates hospitals and the women and men who support the health and wellbeing of their communities through dedication and compassionate care from the heart. Take this year’s National Hospital Week as an opportunity to thank all of the dedicated individuals – physicians, nurses, therapists, engineers, food service workers, volunteers, administrators and so many more – for their contributions. Accidents and Illnesses are going to happen. As they do , there’s one place you can rely on good times and bad – your community hospital. Experience the “Healing Heart of Healthcare” at Neshoba County General Hospital. The staff of Neshoba County General and Nursing Home will enjoy a week filled with fun and fellowship starting with BBQ on Wednesday and Snow Cones on Thursday. Top it off with Relay For Life on Friday night.

Be part of the many great things happening during National Hospital Week.