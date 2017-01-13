Neshoba County Holds Community Awards Program (Video)

Members of Neshoba County were recognized for their outstanding service at the 2016-17 Community Awards Program. The annual event is sponsored by the Neshoba County Extension Service and the Community Development Partnership.

Elizabeth Frohse, Past President of the Chamber of Commerce, opened the night by thanking everyone in attendance for coming to honor those that have given so much to our community.

Friend of the Extension Award presented by Karen Benson, MSU Extension Services, was presented to the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors: Kevin Cumberland, Supervisor District 2; Jerry Goforth, Supervisor District 3; Obbie Riley, Supervisor, District 5; Keith Lillis, Supervisor, District 1; and, Allen White, Supervisor, District 4.

Karen Benson presented the 2016 Literacy Council Volunteer of the Year to Nancy Yates and Mary Louise Blanks.

The Volunteer Community Spirit Award went to Lucy Keith. Karen Benson, MSU Extension Services, also awarded the Community Development Club Awards and the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer Clubs of the Year and Homemaker Volunteer of the Year.

Community Development Club: 1st Place Dison Community Development Club; 2nd Neshoba Community Development Club

Mississippi Homemakers Volunteer Club: 1st Place Dison Community Development Club; 2nd Neshoba Community Development Club

Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer of the Year: Chrissy Baysinger

Jeff Mayo, Neshoba County Administrator, and Darrell Wilson, Director of Neshoba County Emergency Management, recognized all of the Volunteer Firefighters of the year, along with the Volunteer Fire Department of the Year.

Volunteer Fire Department of the Year: North Bend Volunteer Fire Department

Volunteer Fire Fighters of the Year:

Left to Right – Justin Ward, Linwood Fire Department; Kenny Smith, Tucker Fire Department; and Commissioner Cecil Hooker, East Neshoba Fire Department. Standing from Left to Right – Merle Bryan and Bart Moore, Hope Fire Department; Melissa Barrett, Arlington Fire Department; Robert Barnett, North Bend Fire Department and Fire Chief Donnie Luke of North Bend Fire Department accepting the Fire Department of the Year Award.

Watch the awards here: