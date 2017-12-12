Neshoba County Library – “Chocolate” Library Gourmet

The Neshoba County Library is getting the Kitchen prepped for a new Library. Library Gourmet will be featuring “Chocolate” – Tuesday, December 19 at 5:30 pm.

Library Gourmet returns on a special night before the Christmas holiday to work on one thing, and one thing only: Chocolate. Come to the library and see a demonstration of chocolate making along with a few great recipes to make this year’s holiday celebrations extra special.

The Library Gourmet is free and open to the public to learn new and interesting recipes right here in Neshoba County.