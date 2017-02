The Neshoba County Library will be holding it’s 2017 Black History Month Program on February 15th at 2 PM in the library’s Genealogy Room. The Library will welcome Alysia Steele, award-winning journalist and visual educator, from the University of Mississippi who will present “Southern Wisdom from Delta Church Mothers”. Refreshments will be served. This program is brought to our community with the help of the Mississippi Humanities Council.