Neshoba County Library – January Library Gourmet

The Neshoba County Library is getting the Kitchen prepped for a new Library. Library Gourmet will be featuring ” Noodle Bowls” – January 24 at 5:30 pm.

Library Gourmet brings out the best food including this one little dish that can be a lot of work! This Library Gourmet is just in time for winter, highlighting a flexible, dish that is perfect for cold weather and can be customized to any taste. Come see what the chefs at the Library Gourmet have in store.

The Library Gourmet is free and open to the public to learn new and interesting recipes right here in Neshoba County.