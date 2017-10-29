Neshoba County Library – Learn to Interview Well

The Neshoba County Library will be offering Career Development Series: Learn to Interview Well on Monday, October 30 at 10 am.

What do I wear? How do I answer difficult questions? How early should I show up? How should I follow up after the interview? These are just some of the questions we will answer as the Career Development Series continues with a program on the Job Interview Process. This program will offer tips and information that may help you improve your chances of landing that next job.

CONTACT Library Staff For Details 601-656-4911