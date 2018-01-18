Neshoba County Library – Library Gourmet “National Pie Day”

The Neshoba County Library is getting the Kitchen prepped for a new Library. Library Gourmet will be featuring “National Pie Day” – Tuesday, January 23 at 5:30 pm.

January 23rd is National Pie Day, and it’s a Fourth Tuesday, so Library Gourmet will be celebrating with a Pie Library Gourmet. Library chefs will test out a few dinner-time pies, as well as some favorites for dessert, and even throw a wild one in there for good measure.



The Library Gourmet is free and open to the public to learn new and interesting recipes right here in Neshoba County.