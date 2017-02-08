Neshoba County Library – Library Gourmet “Ultimate Grilled Cheese Selection”

The Neshoba County Library is getting the Kitchen prepped for a new Library. Library Gourmet will be featuring “Ultimate Grilled Cheese Selection” – Tuesday, Febrary 28 at 5:30 pm.

This Library Gourmet will take on one of the world’s most popular sandwiches and look to see which variations make it the most enjoyable. There will probably be some tomato soup just to compliment the different versions. Join The Library Gourmet’s “Ultimate Grilled Cheese Selection” for a new way of making the ordinary, extraordinary.

The Library Gourmet is free and open to the public to learn new and interesting recipes right here in Neshoba County.