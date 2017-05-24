Home » Local » Neshoba County Library Summer Reading Program

Neshoba County Library Summer Reading Program

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Registration for the Neshoba County Public Library’s annual summer reading program will begin next week starting Tuesday, May 30 for kids in preschool through 6th grade.

This year the summer reading program is themed “Build A Better World” and is set to start the first week in June. The summer reading program runs for six weeks. Each child participating in the summer reading program will receive a packet with all program dates and information when registered.

For more information call the Neshoba County Library at 601-656-4911.

MAY30 Build A Better World Summer Reading Program Registration

May 30 – Jun 6
JUN8 The Secret Life of Pets Movie

Thu 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library
JUN13 Animal Tales! Animal Architects

Tue 10 AM · by Neshoba County Public Library
JUN20 Get Up & Dance with Tina Sanders

Tue 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library
JUN22 Minute To Win It

Thu 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library
JUN27&29 Healthy Eating with Jamie Griffis

Tue 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library
JUL6 Summer Reading Crafts

Thu 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library
JUL13 Summer Reading Program Finale Party!

Thu 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library

 

 

