Neshoba County Library Summer Reading Program

Registration for the Neshoba County Public Library’s annual summer reading program will begin next week starting Tuesday, May 30 for kids in preschool through 6th grade.

This year the summer reading program is themed “Build A Better World” and is set to start the first week in June. The summer reading program runs for six weeks. Each child participating in the summer reading program will receive a packet with all program dates and information when registered.

For more information call the Neshoba County Library at 601-656-4911.

MAY30 Build A Better World Summer Reading Program Registration May 30 – Jun 6

JUN8 The Secret Life of Pets Movie Thu 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library

JUN13 Animal Tales! Animal Architects Tue 10 AM · by Neshoba County Public Library

JUN20 Get Up & Dance with Tina Sanders Tue 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library

JUN22 Minute To Win It Thu 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library

JUN27&29 Healthy Eating with Jamie Griffis Tue 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library

JUL6 Summer Reading Crafts Thu 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library