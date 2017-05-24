Neshoba County Library Summer Reading Program

Registration for the Neshoba County Public Library’s annual summer reading program will begin next week starting Tuesday, May 30 for kids in preschool through 6th grade.
This year the summer reading program is themed “Build A Better World” and is set to start the first week in June. The summer reading program runs for six weeks. Each child participating in the summer reading program will receive a packet with all program dates and information when registered.
For more information call the Neshoba County Library at 601-656-4911.
|MAY30
|Build A Better World Summer Reading Program Registration
May 30 – Jun 6
|JUN8
|The Secret Life of Pets Movie
Thu 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library
|JUN13
|Animal Tales! Animal Architects
Tue 10 AM · by Neshoba County Public Library
|JUN20
|Get Up & Dance with Tina Sanders
Tue 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library
|JUN22
|Minute To Win It
Thu 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library
|JUN27&29
|Healthy Eating with Jamie Griffis
Tue 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library
|JUL6
|Summer Reading Crafts
Thu 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library
|JUL13
|Summer Reading Program Finale Party!
Thu 2 PM · by Neshoba County Public Library