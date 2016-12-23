Neshoba County man appears in court for murder charge

Henry Clemons, of Neshoba County, made his first appearance in court since his arrest in Texas on murder charges in Meridian.

An argument over a $5 bet is what detectives say might have led to the Dec. 4 murder of Iam David Simon. Detectives say Henry Clemons confessed to having shot Simon, but is claiming self-defense.

Clemons’ charge of capital murder was reduced to murder with a $1 million bond. The armed robbery charge was dropped.

Detectives testified that a Crimestoppers tip led them to Sherry Wilson who has been charged with accessory. Detectives testified that Simon’s ex-wife was on the phone with him when he got into an argument inside JJs strip club.

They say the woman tells them a man claimed Simon didn’t pay money during a pool game. They say Simon left the club and was driving away when his ex-wife heard more arguing and the car door opening. They say she heard silence before hearing some cussing.

Police say Clemons told them that Simon charged at him so he pulled his gun and shot. They say Clemons and his girlfriend went to Texas where they were tracked down by U.S. Marshals.

“God Bless America, that’s it. Hope everyone has a good Christmas,” Clemons said while leaving court.

This is not Clemens first run in with law-enforcement. He was arrested and charged with murder in Philadelphia in Jan. 2015. A Neshoba County grand jury returned a no true bill in that case.

Detective stated that there were two other people in the suspects’ car when the shooting happened. They have not yet identified who those two males are.

If you have any information on these two suspects or about the case, you can call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.