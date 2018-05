A Neshoba County man has been arrested in Winston County. Winston County’s sheriff says the community helped them track down the person responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in lawn mowers and 4-wheelers.

Raymanuel Seales is charged with one count of grand larceny. Sheriff Jason Pugh says more charges are expected to come soon.

Seales is believed to be responsible for stealing close to $250,000 in lawn mowers and 4-wheelers in Winston and Leake counties.

His bond has not yet been set.