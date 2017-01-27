Neshoba County man indicted for sex crimes against a child

James Greg Sistrunk Source: Neshoba County Jail

A Neshoba County man has been indicted on charges for attempted sexual battery and gratification of lust.

According to the Neshoba County Circuit Clerks Office a true bill was returned by a Neshoba County Grand Jury on James Greg Sistrunk, 45, of Neshoba County.

Sistrunk was indicted on count 1, attempted sexual battery, and count 2, gratification of lust. Both counts involved a child under the age of 16. Sistrunk was arrest in Neshoba County in June 2015, the incident allegedly happened in May 2015.

Sistrunk is being held at the Neshoba County Jail. Bail was set at $75,000.