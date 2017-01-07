Neshoba County Master Gardener Classes

The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Neshoba County will offer Master Gardener training starting February 28th, 1-5 p.m., in the Neshoba Coliseum multi-purpose room. Classes meet Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 1-5 p.m. through April 3rd.

There is a one-time registration fee [$90.00] to become certified as a Master Gardener, with all course materials included. The classes are taught by Mississippi State University horticulture instructors with local volunteer hours and projects coordinated by county extension agents and the East Mississippi Master Gardener Association. For more information, contact the Extension office in Neshoba County, 601-656-4011.