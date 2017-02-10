Neshoba County needing volunteer firefighters

Being a firefighter is often not an easy job especially when it’s unpaid, but firefighters put their lives on the line for a greater good.

“Being a firefighter is rewarding,” says Darrell Wilson, Neshoba County fire coordinator. “You’re giving back to the community. You’re helping the folks in your community.”

Neshoba County’s 12 volunteer fire departments responded to 1584 calls last year. Everything from medical falls and wrecks to areas fully engulfed in flames.

In most cases, these volunteers have a full time job that keeps them from being able to get up and go when that call comes through.

“When they’re at work and that department gets a call there might not be as many people to respond. The more folks you’ve got the better chances you have for a good turnout to a call,” says Wilson.

Those minutes that go by are crucial. That’s why the volunteer fire departments are asking for more manpower.

“You have to be 18 and then you have to get two hours of training a month which usually is just each department will have a training session,” says Wilson.

Volunteers also have to pass a background check. If the volunteers want to become certified they have to take an 80-hour course and pass a skills and knowledge test at fire academy in Jackson, but it’s not a county requirement.

“I encourage anybody that thinks they might be interested to talk to someone in the volunteer fire department,” says Wilson. “See what they have to do. See what it’s about and come and join because we need everybody we can get.”

To apply you can contact a volunteer firefighter you can contact a volunteer that is in your district or call Darrell Wilson at 601-656-3121.