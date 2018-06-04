Neshoba County received $77,906.07 in TVA energyright solutions Energy Efficiency Utility Rebate

Neshoba County and Schneider Electric have partnered together to transform the county’s buildings and improve community areas with over $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements that have helped to reduce energy utility costs by over 35% and increase operational efficiency of various systems. Through the partnership with Schneider Electric and the energy savings improvements, Neshoba County was eligible for and received $77,906.07 in TVA’s energyright solutions energy efficiency utility rebates in cooperation with Central Electric Power Association and Philadelphia Utilities who provide electrical service to Neshoba County’s facilities. New energy efficient LED lighting was installed at multiple facilities and implementation of a Building Automation System has contributed to a dramatic reduction in energy costs which will be applied toward paying for the project and upgrades.