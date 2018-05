Neshoba County relay for life will be held May 18th at the Neshoba County coliseum. Survivors reception begins at 6 pm with relay kickoff ceremonies starting at 7. Please come join us for a fun night of food, fellowship, entertainment, games, activities and giveaways! For more information Contact Charlene Deweese 6016567003. You can email Deana Cumberland neshobarelay@yahoo.com to have survivors registered for the reception or visit the Neshoba Relay Facebook page!