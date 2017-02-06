Neshoba County resident charged with possession of child porn

Brian Lee Davis (Source: Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that a Neshoba County man has been arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation.

19-year-old Brian Lee Davis was arrested Thursday in Newton County by investigators with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit with assistance from the Neshoba and Newton County Sheriff Departments.

Investigators executed a search warrant following an investigation of Davis’ online activity. As a result of the search warrant, he was arrested.

Davis was booked into the Newton County Detention Center and bond was set at $100,000.

The case will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn of the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit.