Neshoba County Sanitation Department Holiday Schedule

COUNTY GARBAGE COLLECTION CHRISTMAS & NEW YEARS HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

THERE WILL BE NO ROUTE PICK-UP ON THE FOLLOWING DAYS: Monday, December 25th, 2017 & Tuesday, December 26th, 2017

The Routes scheduled for Monday, December 25th will be picked up on Wednesday, December 27th, 2017. The Routes scheduled for Tuesday, December 26th will be picked up on Thursday, December 28th, 2017.

The regular Wednesday and Thursday Routes, December 27th and 28th will be picked up on their normal day in addition to the makeup routes but please have garbage out by 7:00 AM as pickup time may vary.

The Waste Convenience Station at the Neshoba County Unit Facility Building will be open on Saturday, December 23rd and Saturday, December 30th.

​The Route Scheduled for Monday, January 1st, 2018 will run as normal.