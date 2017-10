​The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department will dispose of the following seized property at public auction on October 26th, 2017 at 2:00 PM via online auction at www.govdeals.com:

One (1) 2014 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Motorcycle VIN#1HD1GPM15EC311018

Please visit the following link for further information or to bid:

2014 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Motorcycle, 2,259 Miles, Screaming Eagle Air Intake, Vance & Hines Pipes and Tan Leather Mustang Seat.