Update: Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department searching for escapee

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for an escaped fugitive.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddel said that Edward Braggs Jr. jumped from a second floor window of the Neshoba County Courthouse after being indicted for murder by a grand jury.

Law enforcement are searching the area for the suspect.

Sheriff Waddell stated, “about 40 people were in the indictment room, there is a bathroom adjacent to the room. Braggs went to the restroom, when officers went to check on him they discovered he had jumped out the window of the south side of the courthouse.”

A true bill was returned for Braggs Friday morning in the death of 34-year-old Jamie Yarbrough, whose body was found in a ditch on Road 212 in the Dixon community in October 2016. The crimes origin led back to an apartment on Myrtle Street in Philadelphia, where evidence was collected by Mississippi Crime Lab.

Anyone with information contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414.