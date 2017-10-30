Neshoba County teen pleaded guilty in friend’s death

The driver authorities say is responsible for his friend’s death, after a night of fun at last year’s Neshoba County Fair, has pleaded guilty.

JonMark Gibson was charged in the death of Jeb Stuart back in May. Monday, he pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter. He is not serving any time in jail, but will be on probation for 5 years, give 10 community service speeches, pay $2,000 and court costs.

Stuart’s mother, who did not want Gibson to be charged, said her son was leaving the fairgrounds with three friends when Gibson, apparently, lost control of the car and crashed.