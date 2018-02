There will be a town hall meeting for Veterans on February 20th at 6 pm at the Neshoba County Courthouse (courtroom 1). Veteran (VA) representatives from Jackson will be on hand to answer any questions. During the meeting an overview of VA benefits available will be given along with all avenues and programs offered to Veterans in Neshoba County. For more information contact Ken Edwards, Neshoba County Veteran Services Officer, 601-656-4531.