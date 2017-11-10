Neshoba County Veterans Memorial Program Set For DeWeese Park

Veterans Memorial Program in DeWitt DeWeese Park will begin at 11 am Saturday, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day. Chief Master Sergeant Angela M. Duncan will be guest speaker for the event. Master of Ceremonies for the Veterans program will be Ray Crocker. Neshoba Central Junior ROTC will present the colors. The devotion will be by Reverend John E. Stephens.

The Junior ROTC will lead the pledge of allegiance to the flag. The national anthem will be by Jaiden Moore. During the program flowers will be presented by VFW Post 4396, American Legion Posts 138 and 238 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 677. Tim Moore will play taps.

In case of inclement weather, program will be moved to the VFW on Hwy 16 East.