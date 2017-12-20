Neshoba County’s biggest stories of 2017

The year 2017 was a memorable one in Neshoba County. A year filled with success and accomplishments, but also one that had its share of challenges and heartbreak. We’ve put together the top “11” local stories we think are important.

Number 11:

Neshoba County tax payers helped fund construction of a new high school for Neshoba Central students. In 2015, 63 percent of voters passed a $14 million bond issue after structural problems at the old high school were found. The new high school was completed just in time for this school year.

Number 10:

A location was announced for the Marty Stuart Center. Stuart will showcase his entire country music collection next to the historic Ellis Theater in downtown Philadelphia. The Marty Stuart Center is expected to bring in 28,000 to 49,000 visitors a year.

Number 9:

ABC’s 20/20 tried to help Philadelphia native, Amanda Holdiness find her father. Holdiness’s mother didn’t know who her daughter’s father was. Holdiness finally found help on Ancestory.com and after reaching out to family members on her father’s side, holdiness found her father on facebook. Larry Herdt finally met his daughter and after 31 years, the two of them formed an immediate connection.

Number 8:

The body of a missing Choctaw woman was found in a ravine in rural Noxubee County. Nikita Wilson was found in August. Authorities say Wilson was beaten to death on native american land near Kemper Neshoba Rd. Investigators say the two responsible for Wilson’s death turned themselves in. Police still haven’t told us why Wilson was killed.

Number 7:

JonMark Gibson, a young man responsible for the death of one of his best friends, following a night of fun at the Neshoba County Fair two years ago, pleaded guilty. In May, Gibson pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter in the death of Jeb Stuart. Gibson will not serve any jail time, but will be on probation for five years, serve ten years of community service, give ten community service speeches and will pay a two thousand dollar fine and court costs. Stuart’s mother, who did not want Gibson to be charged , says her son was leaving the fairgrounds with three friends when Gibson apparently lost control of the car and crashed.

Number 6:

Three former Neshoba County employees, sentenced to 10 years in prison were released after serving less than a year behind bars. Former Neshoba County payroll clerk, Tammy Gomillion, former purchasing clerk, Julie Russell and former bookkeeper, Jill Watkins pleaded guilty to seven counts of embezzlement in a $1.3 million overtime scandal. All three are finishing their sentences under house arrest.

Number 5:

A Neshoba County man who set his house on fire in the Burnside community in November was killed by law enforcement. Charles Nichols was shot by authorities after allegedly pointing a gun at first responders.

Number 4:

A Neshoba County man convicted of killing his cellmate has been sentenced to serve four decades behind bars. Justyn Schlegel was sentenced to 40 years in prison in the second degree murder of Rexdale Henry.

Number 3:

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians voted last month not to build a new casino in the Red Water Community. If the Red Water Casino would have been built in Carthage it would have been the tribe’s fourth casino. Opponents said they’d rather see improvements made to the existing casinos to compete with other tribes.

Number 2:

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his grandmother. In April, authorities say Tyshawn Donald shot and killed his grandmother, Cecil Donald while they were driving down Lewis Ave in Philadelphia. Police say Donald then pushed her out of the car and drove off. Donald wrecked the car a short time later. Donald and another person were hospitalized. Donald has not yet gone to trial.

Number 1:

A man accused of killing a woman at Dixon Baptist Church was caught in Kansas following a nationwide manhunt. Alex Deaton allegedly killed his girlfriend in Rankin County then drove to Neshoba County where police believe Deaton then shot Brenda Pinter. Authorities say Pinter was cleaning at the church when Deaton showed up. Deaton was eventually caught in Kansas after shooting a convenience store clerk there. The district attorney’s office says Deaton will face charges in Neshoba County soon.