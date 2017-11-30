Neshoba EMS gets AMBUS to serve community better

Neshoba County EMS can now serve the community better with its ambulance bus.

“We saw how valuable it was after the tornado,” Dale Joyner, EMS Director said.

Neshoba EMS was sent to Winston County when the 2014 tornado hit.

“They have an AMBUS and they sent their AMBUS and we saw the need for one here,” he said.

The ambulance bus or AMBUS is going to be used to help multiple patients at once.

“We had a school bus wreck in the past, and we had to transport, like 23 kids that were ambulatory, so we could have taken the AMBUS and brought them all here,” Joyner said.

The AMBUS has 12 stretchers and four bus seats.

“We’re going to put air conditioning on the top and a generator to run oxygen concentrators,” he said.

Given its size and capabilities, the bus will also be used for evacuations.

“When Nate hit the coast they called us 24 hours prior to the landing of it and asked if we could be prepared to send our bus,” Joyner said.

That’s part of the deal with the state for Neshoba EMS to have the AMBUS.

“Fortunately, we didn’t have to go because it wasn’t that bad,” he said.

If they do get called to help, they’ll send the bus with a driver and an EMT.

“I hope we never have to use it but if we do it will be here,” Joyner said.

The bus was donated by Neshoba Central School District and the Department of Health provided the equipment to put inside the bus.