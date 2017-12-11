Neshoba engineering students showcase their robots

Neshoba Central High School engineering students showcased their latest class project, robots.

Students and faculty gathered to see the robots in action. The robots can give high fives, do flips and even launch snowballs at the superintendent.

Newscenter 11 talked with a few students about the robots they created.

“We put a trash can on it and we take it around to the boys in the classroom because they like to shoot paper at it,” says Abby Seal, an engineering student. “We put a backboard on the back of it so that it is like a basketball goal.”

“I started off with a design to make him do a wheelie,” says engineering student Joshua Hendrix. “It didn’t really work so I changed it up a little bit and realized that it wouldn’t do a wheelie but it would flip and keep going.”

The engineering students will be traveling to New Hope in January for the VEX Robotics Competition.