Neshoba Extension hosting “Four Seasons of Floral”

Neshoba Extension is hosting a Floral Enthusiast series developed by Dr. Jim DelPrince at Mississippi State University. The new workshop – Four Seasons of Floral for Summer will be held June 21st , 10 a.m. til noon in the coliseum’s multi-purpose room.

A floral enthusiast is anyone who buys or grows cut flowers and likes to put them in a vase to enjoy or share and wants to learn basic floral design skills. One workshop will be held this summer, then again in fall, winter, and spring. For more information, please contact Neshoba Extension : 601-656-4011.