Home » Local » Neshoba General Doctor sets art exhibition to help Laiken Cole

Neshoba General Doctor sets art exhibition to help Laiken Cole

Posted on

The Neshoba County General Hospital will be participating in a fundraiser for Laiken Cole on Wednesday, December 6  from 9 am – 7 pm in the Pear View Café. Dr. Sunil Kumar will be holding a personal Art Exhibition, where over 45 paintings will be on display for purchase. All paintings are priced from $25 – $200. Tickets for the event are $5. All proceeds including ticket sales and donations will go to Laiken Cole. Laiken is the daughter of Howard & Laura Cole of Philadelphia. Laura Cole is one of Neshoba General Hospital’s Emergency Department nurses.

Submit a Comment