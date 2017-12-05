Neshoba General Doctor sets art exhibition to help Laiken Cole

The Neshoba County General Hospital will be participating in a fundraiser for Laiken Cole on Wednesday, December 6 from 9 am – 7 pm in the Pear View Café. Dr. Sunil Kumar will be holding a personal Art Exhibition, where over 45 paintings will be on display for purchase. All paintings are priced from $25 – $200. Tickets for the event are $5. All proceeds including ticket sales and donations will go to Laiken Cole. Laiken is the daughter of Howard & Laura Cole of Philadelphia. Laura Cole is one of Neshoba General Hospital’s Emergency Department nurses.