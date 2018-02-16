Neshoba General Hospital opens clinic at local school

Neshoba Central students and teachers no longer have to leave school to visit a medical clinic. Neshoba General Hospital put in a clinic at the elementary school to help with absentees.

The new clinic at Neshoba Central Elementary sees about 20 patients a day.

“It cuts out a lot of absenteeism,” says Principal Tiffany Plott.

The clinic is for the whole district, not just students and teachers.

“There’s bus drivers, coaches, cafeteria staff, that are able to be evaluated here in the clinic and not have to miss work,” says Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Phillips.

Neshoba General Hospital partnered with Neshoba Central to put in the fully-staffed clinic.

“We have a registered nurse here that work the patients up, gives any injections that are needed, any lab work that is needed,” says Phillips.

Severe sicknesses, like the flu, can be tested at the clinic too.

“We probably have at least four to five confirmed cases every day,” added Phillips.

The clinic helps catch those illnesses quickly and prevent it from spreading to other students. Parents had to sign consent forms for their child to be seen. Prescriptions aren’t given to the students, but they can be called in and a parent can pick it up.

“It was a huge need here,” says Phillips. And the district agrees.

The clinic helps keep the district healthy and ready to work.

“Because, we all know that you can’t educate and you can’t do a good job unless you’re healthy,” says Plott.

The Neshoba Clinic is open each school day from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.