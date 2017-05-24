Neshoba Lake Fishing Rodeo Saturday, June 10

Youth 15 years and younger are invited to a youth fishing rodeo at Neshoba County Lake beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. The free event is hosted by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP).

Neshoba County Lake is located just off Highway 486 on CR 1711 in Philadelphia. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear, catfish bait, and stringers. However, a limited amount of fishing gear will be available.

The event is a good opportunity for young anglers to fish a lake that is well stocked with catfish which are typically easy to catch. Families are invited to come enjoy quality time together in a safe environment.

For more information about the youth fishing rodeo, call the lake office at (601) 656-7376 or the MDWFP Fisheries Bureau at (601) 432-2200.

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2200.