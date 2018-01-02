Neshoba supervisors work to complete last year’s projects

The board of supervisors in Neshoba County met for the first time this year.

First order of business for the neshoba supervisors was to elect a president and vice president. Obbie Riley was re-elected as president and Allen White was re-elected for vice president.

“We’re looking forward to a great 2018,” said Riley.

The supervisors are hoping to complete some projects from last year.

“Our state aid plan that we started this past year. It’s several miles of road that we look forward to get to finish this upcoming year,” said Riley.

Over 50 miles of roads in Neshoba County will be repaired and painted.

And the supervisors are still hoping to bring jobs to Neshoba County with a building they bought in Union.

“It’s a very large building,” said Riley. “Over 100,000 square feet.”

They’re working to sell it to a company that will bring jobs to the area.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our negotiation for getting someone to occupy that building to bring jobs to the county,” said Riley.

The county supervisors bought the building for $450,000, which is half of its appraised value. The hope is for a large company to buy the building and create 50 to 100 jobs.

The supervisors’ next board meeting is Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.