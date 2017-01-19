Neshoba teen pregnancy, dropout rates decrease

Statistics show a decrease in teen pregnancy and high school dropout rates in Neshoba County over the past few years. Leroy Clemons, Director of the Neshoba Youth Coalition is attributing that decline to engaging today’s youth.

“We use leadership as the premise to teach them about history, teen pregnancy and high school dropout and how those things affect their lives as they move forward,” says Clemons.

The coalition started in 2010. According to Kids Count Data Center, that year high school dropout rates were at 17.8 percent in the county. That number has decreased to 13 percent for 2016.

Kids count also shows about a 35 percent decrease in teen pregnancy among nonwhites from 2010 to 2014.

“When you come into Neshoba County you don’t find our young people engaged in a lot of mischievous stuff because we hold them accountable for their actions,” says Clemons.

Clemons says the youth coalition starts children at a young age by mentoring kindergarten through 8th graders in education during the summer months. And ages 14-18 students are mentored weekly after school on things like behavior and attitude.

“We make sure our program is consistent,” says Clemons. “We meet every Wednesday night at 5:30. Regardless of rain, sleet, snow it doesn’t matter. We are going to meet because they need that consistency.”

Students ages 14-18 are welcome and the coalition center located at 907 MLK Dr. in Philadelphia.