New Bridge on Road 397 open to traffic in Neshoba County

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors announced that a new bridge on Road 397 is now open to traffic. The initial contract was awarded on Monday, June 6 by the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors. This bridge is located just west of Highway 19 North above Arlington.

The project was awarded to N.L. Carson Construction Company, Inc. of Petal in the amount of $552,485.24. The total project cost is $646,400.00. Other bidders on the project included Dozer, LLC of Natchez in the amount of $607,946.10 and Tanner Construction of Laurel in the amount of $695,560.22. The project had a contract time of 75 working days.