New Courses Offered Through ECCC Workforce Development Center

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer various new classes beginning during the month of January.

Courses offered at the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center include:

Sewing/Embroidery–Classes begin Monday, Jan. 23, and meet from 6 to 9 p.m. for four consecutive Mondays. Cost is $100 per person and Jill Powe will serve as instructor.

To register or for more information, contact Cody Spence, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6265, or email dcspence@eccc.edu.

Home Maintenance and Repair–Classes begin Monday, Jan. 23, and meet from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight consecutive Mondays. Cost is $150 per person and James Boykin will serve as instructor.

To register or for more information, contact Cody Spence, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6265, or email dcspence@eccc.edu.

Welding–Classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 24, and meet from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight consecutive Tuesdays. Cost is $150 per person and Joey Irby will serve as instructor.

To register or for more information, contact Cody Spence, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6265, or email dcspence@eccc.edu.

Courses offered at the Integrated Technologies Training Center in Choctaw include:

Industrial Maintenance Apprenticeship Core & Level I–Begins Tuesday, January 24, and meets from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights until coursework is completed. Cost is $625 per person. Robert Kilpatrick and Charles Fadale will serve as instructors.

To register or for more information, contact Cody Spence, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6265, or email dcspence@eccc.edu.

Microsoft 2016: Word, Excel, Powerpoint–Begins Monday, Jan. 30, and meets from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday nights for six consecutive weeks. Cost is $25 per person. Christy Ferguson will serve as instructor.

To register or for more information, contact Cody Spence, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6265, or email dcspence@eccc.edu.

Courses offered at the Carthage Career Advancement Center include:

OSHA 10–Begins Thursday, Jan. 26, and meets from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for six consecutive Thursdays. Cost is $50 per person. Matthew Shelley will serve as instructor.

To register or for more information, contact Matthew Riley, personal development specialist/Carthage site coordinator at 601-298-0723, or email mriley@eccc.edu.

Free courses offered at the Forest WIN Job Center include:

Basic Microsoft Excel–Ongoing courses meet from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Basic Microsoft Word–Ongoing courses meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.

Basic Computer Skills–Ongoing courses meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.

To register or for more information, contact Deana Cumberland, WIOA/dislocated worker program coordinator/basic computer instructor, at 601-635-6404 or email dcumberland@eccc.edu.