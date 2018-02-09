New Indoor Flags Presented to Board for the Neshoba County Coliseum

Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society presented new indoor American and Mississippi Flag sets to the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors for use during events at the Neshoba County Coliseum. Sherrel Breazeale, Representative and Ashley Pope, Field Representative, made the presentation to the Board during their regular Board Meeting on February 5, 2018.

Woodmen Life Insurance Society provides American and state flags to local chapters for presentation to nonprofit civic and youth groups, schools, churches, and community centers. Since 1947, they have donated more than 3 million flags to worthy nonprofit institutions.

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors thanks Sherrell, Ashley and Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society for their help and assistance in providing new flags for use at the Neshoba County Coliseum.

Pictured from Left to Right Presenting and Accepting the Flags are: Jerry Goforth, Supervisor – District 3; Kevin Cumberland, Supervisor – District 2; Ashley Pope, Field Representative, Woodmen Life Insurance Society; Board President Obbie Riley, Supervisor – District 5; Keith Lillis, Supervisor – District 1; Sherrell Breazeale, Representative, Woodmen Life Insurance Society; and Board Vice-President Allen White, Supervisor – District 4.