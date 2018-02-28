New Union superintendent plans to improve academics and safety

Union Public School District has hired a new superintendent of education.

Union native and current Union Middle School Principal Tyler Hansford is ready to take over as superintendent.

“The vision I have for the district is that we would be the model for rural education. Not just here in the community, or in the state, but in the country.”

Union Public Schools is a ‘B’ district, but Hansford wants to make improvements to get to an ‘A.’

“We’re constantly using our student data to monitor where they are,” Handsford said. “Both their strengths and weaknesses, while also paying attention to our top students.”

Hansford believes the district can become a model school with innovation, efficiency and effectiveness.

“If we can be those three things, we’re going to produce a quality student. A quality product is going to come out of our school system that’s ready to go to work, and ready to go to college anywhere they want to go.”

But above academic achievement is safety. With the recent mass school shootings, Hansford is making sure his district is safe.

“We feel very comfortable in the policies and procedures we have. “We’ve provided training to our staff, so that in the event of an emergency situation we’re ready to roll.”

Arming teachers continues to be a debated safety measure at the Capitol. Hansford says he sees the pros and cons of teachers carrying guns.

“If we’re going to do something like that we want to make sure we have a solid plan for safety and security. We are monitoring those bills as they go through the Legislature.”

Union Elementary ranked as an ‘A’ school. The middle and high school ranked as ‘B’ schools. The district has about 1,000 students enrolled.

Hansford will begin his new role July 1.