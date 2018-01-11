Newton convenience store robbed

One man is in custody and another is on the run after police say the two robbed a convenience store in Newton.

The Junction caught it all on camera and the cashier working helped police take one man in.

It was a calm night at The Junction in Newton until these guys showed up late Wednesday, demanding the clerk hand over all the money in the cash register.

“She stayed calm,” The Junction Manager Jhaddaka Leverette said. “She said because she knew in her heart she had to make it home to her kids.”

One guy came through the front door and another tried to go through the side door, but it was locked. One of the thieves walked the clerk behind the counter. The surveillance video show the clerk empty out the register and remain calm until he left. She quickly called police and her manager.

“She was very frantic,” Leverette said. “She was very emotional.”

By the time The Junction manager got there police were already investigating.

“The clerk was very helpful in that,” Chief Harvey Curry said.

She was able to identify the man who robbed her. Police took him in, but aren’t giving us his name yet.

“She said she could not see his face,” Leverette said. “She said she was looking and she was shocked, but she got every kind of physical description that she could.”

Police are still looking for the other man, who wasn’t able to get in the side door.

“We’re looking to try to identify the other party that was involved,” Chief Curry said.

The Junction in Newton says they’ve never had something like this happen.

“We had it at one of our other locations, but we try to keep a well-lit area and keep it to where the customers feel safe coming in and out of the stores,” Leverette said.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Newton Police Department.