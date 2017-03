An arrest has been made in a drug bust early Wednesday in Newton. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a house on Tillman Street.

Officers say they confiscated more than $2,000 in cash and crack cocaine during the bust.

32-year-old Derrick Grass from Newton is charged with possession of crack cocaine.

Chief Harvey Curry says NPD’s drug officer had been monitoring the house for quite some time.