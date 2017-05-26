Newton woman competes on Family Feud

A woman from Newton and her family members made their second appearance on a national game show.

Newton County’s own LaNita Douglas is a part of the Taylor family.

Douglas and her family won Tuesday’s game and feuded with the Beard family from Hattiesburg in Wednesday’s show.

“I am wonderful at that game at home, but you get me in front of those cameras, anybody in front of those cameras,” says Douglas.

Family Feud isn’t a live game show but it’s the thought of all eyes watching. The local star was able to watch in Newton with the rest of the town at a little diner on Main Street.

“That’s what we love about a small town is that it’s like family,” says Leigh Anne Whittle, Newton Chamber of Commerce.”So we’re watching family on Family Feud.”

Douglas and her family went to auditions twice and were picked last year for this year’s season. It was a process of mock games with Steve Harvey and interviews to see how much of your personality could shine.

“He started talking to me and I was so comfortable,” says Douglas. “I was just telling it all. [Steve Harvey] makes you just feel very comfortable.”

The family lost to the Beard family but there’s something the producers told Douglas that really stuck: Even if you don’t win money, you’ll never lose the experience.

“And I totally agree with that. This experience is just remarkable,” says Douglas. “I didn’t have it on my bucket list but everyone needs to put it on their bucket list.”

If we surveyed 100 people, the top answer would show the Douglas family is still a winner.