Nitro Arenacross coming to Neshoba County Coliseum

Experience two high flying nights of motorized adrenaline pumping Arenacross action at the Neshoba County Coliseum on Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6. Nitro Arenacross is coming to Philadelphia for two nights.

Kick off the night with the Pre-Party with an Exciting Music Artist to get the crowd going, meet the Pro’s at the free pit party, then watch in amazement as an Intro Show kicks off with Lasers, Lights, Fog, and Rocking music. Next watch the Nitro AX Tour Pro’s battle it out for over $70,000 in season purse, including: Motorcycle racing, ATV racing, UTV Flips and a FMX pro jump off.

Watch these amazing riders compete on a jump infested arena floor, soaring over 60 ft in the air. From the Kids on their 50cc Mini’s, to the Nitro AX Tour Pro’s on their 450cc fire breathing MX bikes straight off the AMA Supercross circuit, these guy’s will leave you gasping in amazement.

Racer Info

Classes

Motorcycle classes run both nights and ATV classes will run Sat only. You do not have to be a part of the tour to race all racers are welcome.

View full series class list here.

GPS Direction

Neshoba County Coliseum

12000 MS-15 #1, Philadelphia, MS 39350

Camping Available Call 601-650-3999

Show Times

FRI & SAT NIGHT Doors open at 5:30pm for Front Gate General Admission and races start at 7:00pm.

Ticket Information

General Admission Day of Show – Adults $18 – 12 & under $12 – 2 & under free

Advance Ticket General Admission – Adults $16 – 12 & under $10 – 2 & under free

(General admission tickets allow entry at 6:00pm)

(All tickets subject to convenience and handling charges)

Friday Night Kids 12 & under $5