Nitro Arenacross Tour comes to Neshoba County Coliseum

The largest indoor motocross tour in the U.S. is at the Neshoba County Coliseum.

The Nitro Arenacross Tour travels 12 states. The competitions start with younger racers and go up to the pros. These riders are hoping to win the national title with death defying flips and freestyle stunts. They’re racking up points during each round to be invited to the world championship of arenacross.

“We’ve got the X Fighters with variation backflippers,” said Jay Reynolds, Nitro Areanacross Tour Promoter. “They’ll be going as high as the ceiling and putting on an amazing show. The competition and the racing in this close corners is just unparalleled.”

LOCATION: Neshoba County Coliseum

EVENT DATE: Jan 5-6 (Friday and Saturday night)

SHOWTIME: Gates open 6:00 *Track Party 6:00 * Show Starts 7:00 * Ends around 10:00

ADVANCE TICKETS: General Admission *Adults $16 * Kids (age 3-11) $10 *

DAY OF SHOW TICKETS: Are $2 higher *Available at the box office.

ADVANCE TICKET LOCATIONS: The Depot in Philadelphia or call 656-1000 and Motorheadevents.com

FRIDAY PROMOTION: $5 Friday Kids Night (Ages 12 & under).

SATURDAY PROMOTION: Free Track Party * Meet the Nitro AX Tour Pro’s.