No. 11 ECCC Softball to Face No. 4 Jones County in MACJC State Tournament

The No. 11 East Central Community College Lady Warrior softball team will face No. 4 ranked Jones County Junior College in its opening game of the 2018 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges State Tournament in Fulton.

No. 3 Seed East Central and No. 2 Seed Jones County will play at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 4.

No. 3 ranked Itawamba Community College is the top seed and tournament host. The Lady Indians will play No. 5 Seed Pearl River Community College at 4 p.m. on the opening day.

The tournament runs May 4-6 at the ICC Softball Complex in Fulton. Admission is $5. Only MACJC passes will be accepted.

All tournament games will be available via live stream video on the ICC website at www.LetsGoICCTV.com/RED.

East Central advanced to the State Tournament after sweeping Hinds Community College in a first-round playoff series last weekend in Decatur. The Lady Warriors are 34-10 on the season.

The top three teams from the tournament along with No. 2 ranked LSU-Eunice will advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 Tournament at a site to be determined.

Two teams advance from the region tournament to play at the NJCAA Division II Softball Championship at Traceway Park in Clinton on May 16-19.

2018 MACJC State Tournament Bracket

Friday, May 4

4 p.m. (Game 1) No. 1 Seed Itawamba vs. No. 5 Seed Pearl River

6 p.m. (Game 2) No. 2 Seed Jones County vs. No. 3 Seed East Central

Saturday, May 5

1 p.m. (Game 3) Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

3 p.m. (Game 4) Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser

5 p.m. (Game 5) Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner

Sunday, May 6

1 p.m. (Championship Game) Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner

3 p.m. If Necessary Game