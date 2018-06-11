No debate in GOP congressional primary runoff in Mississippi

Mississippi voters will not see a debate between two candidates before the Republican primary runoff in a congressional race.

Michael Guest and Whit Hughes emerged from a six-person primary Tuesday in central Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. Guest received 45 percent of the vote and Hughes received 22 percent.

Hughes challenged Guest to debate before the June 26 runoff, and Guest declined. Hughes says he is “shocked” about that.

Guest campaign spokesman Rob Pillow says people saw the six candidates in 12 forums before the first round of voting.

Republican Rep. Gregg Harper did not seek re-election in the 3rd District, which encompasses 24 counties.

In November, the Republican nominee will face Democratic state Rep. Michael Ted Evans and Reform Party candidate Michael Holland.