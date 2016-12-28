No Serious Injuries for Officer Involved in Leake County Wreck

A Leake County Law Officer involved in a Tuesday morning wreck was not seriously injured. Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner was involved in a two vehicle MVA Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 16.

Another vehicle struck Sheriff Greg Waggoner’s black Chevy Tahoe. Initial reports indicate the driver of the second vehicle failed to stop at the red light at the intersection and t-boned the vehicle driven by Waggoner.

The Carthage Fire Department responded to the call. No other serious injuries were reported.