Notice of Public Hearing – Expansion of Hope Fire Protection District

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will conduct a Public Hearing on June 19th at 10:00 AM in the Board Room to consider expansion of the Hope Volunteer Fire Protection District in the Hope and Coldwater Communities.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to Section 19-5-155 and Section 19-5-201 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated, the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors hereby give notice of a public hearing, to be held pursuant to a Petition of the Hope Volunteer Fire Protection District, to be held on June 19, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., at the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room in the Neshoba County Courthouse, 401 Beacon Street, Philadelphia, Mississippi, and notice is further given that the purpose of said public hearing is to decide whether or not the public convenience and necessity require the annexation of the herein described area and creation of a larger fire protection district within the Hope and Coldwater Communities and if the annexation and creation of a larger district is economically sound and desirable.

The boundaries of the proposed annexed areas to the fire protection district within the Hope and Coldwater Communities shall include the following lands in Neshoba County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Township 10 North, Range 10 East – the West ½ of Section 13; the northeast ¼ of Section 13 less and except the Southeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ thereof; and, the Northwest ¼ and West ½ of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 13.

The Board further notices that if the Board deems that the requirements of such sections are met, the Board would declare its intention to annex and create a larger fire protection district on June 19, 2017 as specified by resolution of the Board. No portion of the proposed annexed area is currently being served by another corporate agency.

The Board of Supervisors further notices the public that no new tax levy or assessments shall be created by this petition. A map describing the proposed area to be annexed is available on the Neshoba County website at www.neshobacounty.net.