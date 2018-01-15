Noxapater woman found killed in her home

The husband of a Winston County woman, who was found dead Saturday, says he has no idea why someone would murder his loving wife and hopes investigators find the killer soon.

“The world is not going to be the same without her,” Darrell Burnside said.

Carol Burnside was found dead in her Noxapater home Saturday. Authorities haven’t released the cause of death, but foul play is expected.

“This is where I grew up at,” Darrell Burnside said. “Once Carol and I got married, her and her daughter moved here and we made this our home.”

A home carol, who had a passion for life, filled with love. Carol’s husband, Darrell Burnside will miss her dearly.

“If you were a part of the community, if you were a part of the family, if you were a part of the church, if you were a part of her life you felt her love,” Burnside said.

The family can’t understand why someone would do something like this.

“The thing about it is you really don’t know who did it,” George Burnside, brother-in-law said. “No reason. No cause. It just has the community on a standstill.”

Carol leaves behind her daughter, Aleaka, who is helping her step-father get through this difficult time.

“We have to keep pushing Aleaka forward so she can achieve her greatness in life,” Darrell Burnside said. “That may be where my spark of energy comes from, but right now, I don’t have it.”

Carol’s family is desperate for answers and needs closure.

“I love my wife,” Burnside said. “I miss my wife.”

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department has turned the case over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. A spokesperson with MBI did not return our phone calls.